Ormond Historical Society to mark Armistice centenary

The annual November recital of the Rosary in Glenkeen takes place on Sunday, November 18 at 3pm.

Following the Rosary there will be a simple wreath-laying ceremony at the grave of Pte. John Quinnane in remembrance of all those from the Borrisoleigh area who fought in the Great War.

Particularly we will remember the five men who did not return, most of whom have no known grave. Please come along and help us mark their passing.

READ MORE: Crowds come out for history event in Glenkeen