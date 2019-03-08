Chamber Philharmonic Europe returns to Tipperary in March

They received standing ovations following their last performance in Tipperary and now The Chamber Philharmonic Europe are set to make a triumphant return to the premier county once more this March.

The orchestra engages talented professional musicians from 18 European nations and the touring ensemble of nine players, including violin and trumpet soloists, will play a programme of classical favourites, including music by Mozart, Wolf, Schubert, Hummel and Neilson.

Since its inception, the Chamber Philharmonic Europe has been built upon a broad range of professional experience.

In the interest of promoting the younger generation, the orchestra aims also to provide promising artists the opportunity for further development in its various sections.

It is from this principle that the Chamber Philharmonic Europe is able to produce a creative work atmosphere over generations which inspires the ensemble with great motivation.

The repertoire of the Chamber Philharmonic of Europe ranges from Baroque to modern.

The orchestra performs about 45 concerts per year and has made extensive tours to Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark, France, Netherlands, Great Britain and Ireland, during which the musicians have performed in many reputed concert halls and opera houses.

The Chamber Philharmonic Europe performs in The Source Arts Centre on Friday, 22 March.

Tickets €15/12- children under 15 years. For tickets call the box office on 0504 90204.