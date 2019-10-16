Tipp Mid West Radio fundraiser concert

Tipp Mid-West Radio are delighted to announce a live concert in Cahir House Hotel on Tuesday, October 22 at 8pm.

This fundraising concert will feature some of Ireland’s best-loved country music acts including: Louise Morrissey, Gerry Guthrie, Dave Lawlor, Ciarán Rosney, Martin Cuffe, Dermot Lyons, Marty Daniels, Stephen Stokes, The Bachelors in Trouble & The Off The Kuff Band.

Tickets are: €25 and are available from Tipp Mid-West Radio studios; Danny Ryan’s Music Shop, Tipperary Town & Noel Fahy’s Footwear, Cashel.

There will be a fantastic raffle on the night, and all proceeds from the event will go towards the ongoing funding of Tipp Mid-West Radio.