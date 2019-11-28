Songwriter Luan Parle announces concert at Nenagh Arts Centre

Award winning songstress Luan Parle is on route to Nenagh Arts Centre as part of a nationwide tour marking the release of her forthcoming new album next year.

Meteor and Tatler award winner Luan Parle has had numerous hits and accolades including Meteor Award for Best Irish Female.

Her top 10 hit single Ghost spent three months in the Irish charts and was the most played Irish single of that year.

Luan has written and recorded with some of the worlds most successful songwriters and producers including Grammy award winning Bill Bottrell (Sheryl Crow, Michael Jackson, Prince, Travelling Wilburys, Elton John), Billy Steinberg (Madonna, Roy Orbison, Cyndi Lauper, The Pretenders, Whitney Houston).

She will be playing songs from her new album which will be released next February. The album features 10 original tracks including two co-writes with Dire Straits guitarist Hal Lindes. She will be accompanied by renowned guitarist Clive Barnes.

Tickets cost €16 from www.nenagharts.com and the show will take place on May 16, 2020.