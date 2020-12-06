Cystic Fibrosis asks Tipperary people to wear a jumper on Christmas Jumper Day Friday, December 11th

With Ireland having the highest rates of Cystic Fibrosis in the world and some of the most severe types of the disease, Cystic Fibrosis Ireland have organised Christmas Jumper Day 4 CF on Friday, 11th December.

Grace Shesgreen Cystic Fibrosis Ambassador is asking Tipperary people to participate in Christmas Jumper Day 4 CF –

2020 started off full of hope for a great albeit tough year ahead. The Leaving Cert was looming over me, but I had my debs to look forward to and the prospect of heading to college too. Then in March … well you all now the story, Covid came along and told us all just how it was going to be!!

As we come to the end of 2020, I look back and am thankful for the fact that neither I or any of my close family contracted Covid. It wasn’t an easy year overall, I missed spending time with my friends, and a night out that was taken for granted before became all I ever wanted some days. The last few months of secondary school are the most difficult but also are the happiest as we all try and cram in the memories to keep forever once we all head off on our own separate paths. Unfortunately, that was no longer to be this year as we had no graduation ceremony, no debs and no Leaving Cert (the latter I don’t think I shed too many tears over). All these important milestones were stolen away from us.

However, not to let Covid win, I worked hard from home on school work, enjoyed the countryside around us and became a wizz at zooming family and friends. Happy to say the Leaving Cert did not leave me disappointed and I began studying for a BA in Musical Theatre in September at American College Dublin, which I am thoroughly enjoying. We started on campus but now due to restrictions I am studying virtually from home, with the hopes that we will be back on campus in the new year.

It hasn’t been the best of years worldwide but I am hopeful that 2021 will be better and we return to some form of normality. Never one to see the glass half full, I’m donning my Christmas jumper early this year as I want to help spread the joy and magic of Christmas and I am hoping that many others will do so too for Christmas Jumper Day 4CF on Friday 11th December.”

With Ireland having the highest rates of Cystic Fibrosis in the world and some of the most severe types of the disease, Cystic Fibrosis Ireland have organised Christmas Jumper Day 4 CF on Friday, 11th December. The aim is to raise awareness and funds to help provide support and services for people with Cystic Fibrosis nationally. These include support grants for people with Cystic Fibrosis for exercise, PPE Grants, transplant assessment, fertility treatment and counselling as well as research and new healthcare facilities.

To support Christmas Jumper Day 4 CF all you need to do is;

Ask you staff or colleagues to wear their Christmas Jumper to work or on your Zoom calls on Christmas Jumper Day 4 CF, Friday 11th December in return for a €5 donation

Anyone not wearing a jumper should give a €10 donation. It is all for a great cause!

Ask your company to if they are willing to match funds raised on the day.

Take lots of photos and share them on Social Media!

This novel campaign in Ireland is built around the growing craze of wearing Christmas Jumpers. Love them or hate them, they are here to stay! So are you in the ‘Seasonal Christmas Jumper Club’ or the ‘Bah Humbug Brigade’. Either way, you can support people with Cystic Fibrosis in Ireland on Friday, December 11th – Christmas Jumper Day 4 CF!