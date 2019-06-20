My Tipperary Life: Former ESB head of corporate communications Bernadine Maloney

What's your idea of a perfect day, or perfect weekend in Tipperary?

I’m from close to Ballycommon, a place called Carhue on the shores on Lough Derg. My ideal day would start with breakfast in Dromineer in the Lake Cafe, a swim in the lake at Carhue, followed a boat trip to Garrykennedy for a pint and a meal in Larkins. I just love the lake and in the summer I would love to walk to Carhue and swim everyday.

Who has made the greatest contribution to Tipperary in your lifetime - and why?

I am a big fan of Tipperary Hurling, my late father was on the team in the 1930/40's, so I have to say Liam Sheedy has made the greatest contribution, he has brought Tipp to All-Ireland wins at Minor and Senior level. I know that there have been other managers who have won All-Irelands with Tipp but Liam is a local man and we are very proud of him and he seems to be instilling some magic into the team this year.

What's your first Tipperary memory?

There was a fancy-dress parade from the quarry in Dromineer down to the shore, I’m not sure what it was for or exactly which year - I was quite young. My father organised for a friend and I to dress as Margaret Thatcher and Marie Geoghegan Quinn having a meeting/ tea on a float (a trailer pulled by a tractor!).

I hadn’t realised until recently last year with the celebrations for 100 years of Female Suffrage that Marie Geoghegan Quinn had been the first female Minister in the Irish Government since Countess Markievicz, and obviously Margaret Thatcher was the first female Prime Minister of the UK. I was a bit young to understand the significance of all that at the time. I think that my father in his own way was celebrating female leadership and finding a way to introduce me to potential female role models. He was ahead of his time.

What's your favourite part of the county - and why?

I love the shores of Lough Derg from Ballina to Portumna! I think the it’s the most beautiful part of hidden Ireland. The drive from Ballina to Youghlarra is spectacular and rivals any scenic drive in the country.

What do you think gives Tipperary its unique identity?

Tipperary is quite a rural county and its people are pragmatic but driven to make a difference. From my own small parish people like Maeve Lewis, CEO of One in Four, and Sean Hogan, chair of the National Emergency Co-Ordination Group, have made a difference to Ireland at a national level. I believe that Tipperary people are rooted in the values of community service and have brought that to the service of Ireland nationally.

Do you have a favourite local writer or author?

My favourite local author is Donal Ryan. I love the way he writes and I can almost hear the voices of my neighbours in his words. He brings a unique perspective to rural life which is complex and rich. I hear echoes of Edna O’Brien in his work, that brings the hopes, desires and tribulations of a rural community to life.

What's the biggest challenge facing the county today?

Young people having to leave for work abroad or in the cities. It becomes a self perpetuating cycle, the more young people leave the less there is for other young people. It would be great to see more industry coming into Tipperary to replace those that have closed in recent years. Tipperary is a wonderful place to bring up children and many families who are bringing up children in the cities would jump at the chance to move to Tipperary if there were more and better employment options.

If you had the power to change one thing in, or about Tipperary, what would it be?

We would win the All-Ireland this year and maybe next year and maybe the year after that….!

Bernadine Maloney is the former head of corporate communications at the ESB.