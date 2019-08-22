Get Glam with Gret: Covetable styles to take you through the Autumn

This season colours and prints are really beginning to shine and none other than the colourful tones of the Savida range from Dunnes Stores!

An amazing collection launched last week and its right up the alley of boho chic with a mix of 70’s!

Strong vibrant but totally modern and cool there are pieces in there to transform your wardrobe!

From vibrant sweaters to colour clash skirts mixing and matching your styles will be a breeze this autumn! The strong tweed coats are a big part of the collection and a stand out for me, with the brand upping their game hugely.

Check print and animal print make up a lot of their collection but the opulent tones give it a more modern feminine tone. Edgy street style will be made easy no matter your picks this season!

Chat next week!

Lots of love, Gretta