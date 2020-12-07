Watch: Tipperary girl Lola, 6, reacts to being allowed go back to her dance class

The Government's decision to backtrack on a ban on dance and theatre academies going back to work under Level 3 brought music to the ears of one little Tipperary girl.

Lola Kennedy showed her delight at being able to resume her dancing and singing after the decision was announced following a protest lat Thursday in Nenagh and at the Dáil by dance teachers.

Speaking following the decision, Stephanie Browne of Musical Theatre Academy Nenagh said: she was "absolutely thrilled" that they were getting to open their doors from last Friday evening.

With individual dance training resuming in multiple pods, they could have 15 people each in their own pod, depending on hall size.

"We have been instructed to follow the sports guidelines until extra documentation has been published. We’re hoping that this will lead on to us being allowed to run our normal dance class capacity soon," she said.

Ms Browne organised a silent protest outside her academy's base at the Scouts Hall in Nenagh that was attended by other dance and drama groups in the area, after which she said she needed to say "the biggest Thank You" to everyone that helped to make it happen.

"To the Nenagh community, the Tipperary community and the whole of Ireland's dance community, it is so appreciated and means so much to both us teachers and students. It really is the best Christmas present ever," she said.