Gardaí are trying to trace the owners of two bicycles found in Clonmel
Start 12:00 Friday - 28 Jan 2022
End 12:00 Friday - 28 Jan 2022
Gardaí are trying to trace the owners of these two bicycles (pictured above) found in Clonmel yesterday (Thursday, January 27).
They were recovered by gardaí in the Cashel Road/Bianconi Drive area of Clonmel after a local reported the bicycles dumped in an unusual manner.
Please contact Clonmel Garda Station on (052) 6177640 if you can assist in returning them to their owners. Proof of ownership or purchase is required.