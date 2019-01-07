Mooreabbey Milers AC: Supporting local memorial runs

Bill Fox Memorial 10k

In October 2017 the death of Bill Fox sent a sadness around Ballylanders, Glenroe and beyond. Bill to them was one in a million, a man that had massive pride in his club and community. A man that took huge fulfilment from seeing his club and parish doing well. It takes a special person to command the respect of the young and old and Bill Fox managed that. He was welcome at every door. So it was no surprise when the GAA organised a memorial run in memory of Bill. The purple and white of the Mooreabbey Milers was very evident at the run. Proud club man and 2nd home overall was Willie O'Donoghue followed closely by Patrick Holian in 4th. Also finishing in the top 10 was Damien Holian and Gerard Hanley. Our only lady representive here was Aoife Courtney flying home to take 2nd lady. Other club representives were Patrick Hartigan, Julliette Holian and Evan Wright.

Tom Walsh Memorial 10k

A run in honour of the memory of the international runner Tom Walsh. Tom known as "The Barefoot Runner" from Ballyvourneen, Caherline, Co. Limerick, was an Irish International runner who won over 200 races in Ireland, England and Scotland during his long racing career. We had five ladies Marie O'Shea, Martina Moloney, Mary Pyke, Patricia Ryan and Mandy Parslow supporting this run and the our only man and doing the club proud was Tom Blackburn finishing 7th overall and taking 1st in category.

Doon GAA 8k

New year's day brought the 1st win of the year for Willie O'Donoghue. Willie smashed the 8k course in a PB of 29.39 shaving a minute off of last year's time in the Doon GAA 8k fun run.

UL Parkrun

Club members Michelle and Michael Carey made the early morning commute to UL Limerick on New year's morning to take part in the first parkrun of the new year.

Training (Adults)

Adults train on Tuesday and Thursday nights at 7pm in the community field in Galbally. New members always welcome. Adults also do hill/mountain and trail training, become a registered member and get the added benefit of being included in the club's whatsapp to keep up to date with training/races and events.

Registration forms are available at training.

Training (Juveniles)

Monday nights at 7pm and Thursday nights at 6pm. For insurance reasons all juveniles must be registered with the club. Registration forms are available at training each night. (Family rates available).