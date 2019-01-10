Moyne AC annual awards and presentation night

Moyne AC Presentation Night

The club held their annual awards and presentation night last week before a large attendance of athletes, their families and friends. County, Munster and National cross-country medals were presented to the victorious athletes. On the night the various awards were also presented - U/13 Cross Country Athlete was Adam Phelan while U/13 Track & Field Athlete was Billy Gleeson. U/14-U/19 Cross Country Athlete was Aaron Moore with the U/14-19 Track & Field award going to Katie Bergin. Senior Female of the Year was Kate Harrison with Senior Male of the Year won by Ray Power. The top two awards “Most Improved Athlete of the Year” and “Athlete of the Year” went to Aaron Moore and Katie Bergin respectively. Well done to all winners and indeed to all the athletes who did the club proud in 2018.



Training

Training will resume, following the Christmas break, this Tuesday night and continues each Tuesday and Friday night at 7.30pm. New members are always welcome to attend.



County Senior Cross Country Championships, Galbally

The County Senior Cross Country Championships will take place on Sunday in Galbally. Entries have been submitted at this stage. The ladies event is 6k and the men's event is 10k.



Club Registration

Club registration for both Juvenile and Senior athletes is due this month. Registration fee for Juvenile athletes is €30 and registration for Senior athletes is €40. Registration should be returned to Sharon at the clubhouse ASAP. A registration night will be held this Friday and anyone who has not registered at this point should attend.



Our Sympathies

It is with sadness that we express our deepest sympathies to the Hickey family for the loss of Mick Hickey, Moynetemple. Mick was a terrific athlete who ran with Dundrum AC in the sixties, winning four Tipperary Senior Cross country titles and was selected to represent Ireland in 1969. Our thoughts are with the Hickey family at this time.