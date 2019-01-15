Dundrum AC - County Senior Cross Country Championships: Double Gold for Grogan and Moore

COUNTY SENIOR CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPS - DOUBLE GOLD FOR GROGAN AND MOORE

The County Senior Cross Country Championships was held in Galbally and hosted by Mooreabbey Milers AC on Sunday January 13.

Conditions were challenging on a wet windy day over a challenging course of steep uphills and steep downhills with some poor underfooting.

The ladies raced over 6k and the men over 10k. In the Ladies race we had 6 athletes compete. Our ladies put on a fine display of running. Both Linda Grogan and Dymphna Ryan were in the leading pack from the start. Linda pushed forward throughout the race and won Gold comfortably in 25:39, Dymphna kept up the pace to win Silver in 26:24 and Karen had a great race to place 10th in 28:53 in a competitive race. These three ladies combined to win the Cup and the Gold Team Medals in Section A with a 10 point gap from Silver.

Next we had 17th Mairead Julian 30:04, 18th Mary Keane 30:31 and 20th Laura McCarthy Armstrong 32:23. These three ladies combined to win Silver Team Medals in Section B. This was a great achievement from the Ladies who also won Munster Gold Club Team in the Cross Country this season also.

Next we had the men's race where we had 10 athletes competing. Kevin Moore made the trip home from England to defend his title and the trip was well worth it. Kevin went with the leading pack and went into the lead early in the race. He looked comfortable throughout and kept increasing his lead gradually to win Gold for a second year in a row, very comfortably in 35:52.

Next we had 10th Gareth McGlinchey 39:49 and 11th Dermot Hayes 39:50, these two worked hard together throughout the race and 13th Colm Bradshaw 40:04. These four combined to win Silver Team Medals in Section A, 1 point short of Gold. This must of been the one of tightest races ever with Clonmel AC winning Gold on 34 points, Dundrum AC winning Silver on 35 points and Thurles Crokes AC winning Bronze on 36 points.

Next we had 19th Martin Keane 40:44, 20th Eamon Morrissey 41:42 and Jim Hally 44:57. These three combined to win Silver Team Medals in Section B, yet again short 1 point from Clonmel AC winning Gold. Next was 41st Ruaidhri Devitt 45:12, 36th Michael Ryan 46:19 and 40th John Shanahan 48:35.



CORRIN HILL TRAIL RUN

The Corrin Hill Trail Run was held in Fermoy, Co Cork on Sunday January 13. We had 11 club athletes enjoy this trail run on what was a lovely day in Cork. Rebecca Lenehan enjoyed the 1 Mile Junior race with her four children.

The adults who enjoyed the 6.60km run were Christina Fryday, Patricia Moloney, Mary Shanahan, Jan O'Dwyer, Caroline Dawdry and Michael Lenehan.