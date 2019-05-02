Borrisoleigh Track Attack: Michael Kiely and Sarah Lane are Borrisoleigh Mile Champions

The third annual Borrisoleigh Mile which was sponsored by Declan Maher Financial Services Ltd turned out to be a cracking race with the trio of Michael Kiely (Crusaders A/C), John Fitzgibbon (Thurles Crokes) and Paddy Cummins (Moycarkey Coolcroo) going shoulder to shoulder from the gun to the finish line.

The pace never relented and it couldn’t as the trio of Ted Collins, Aaron Quigley and Tom Walshe from the brilliant Nenagh Olympic stable of young talent, Rory Morrissey from Mountmellick and Dundrum’s Shane Buckley were all within touching distance of the lead and more than willing to take advantage of any slip up from the leading trio.

With 400 metres to go, it looked like a battle between Fitzgibbon and Cummins was about to develop but the former Borrisoleigh man refused to throw in the towel, he dug deep to make his move on the slight incline coming into the village and out-sprinted his close challengers to take the Gerard Ryan Perpetual Trophy in a time of 4:35.

Second place went to the Crokes athlete as he continued his fine form of late to finish in 4:37 while Cummins was a further one second in arrears. The aforementioned quintet all broke the 5 minute barrier while a total of 41 athletes dipped under the 6 minute barrier.

Women's Race

The women’s race was equally as brilliant. The young talent coming from the Nenagh Olympic Club at the moment is endless which is testament to the brilliant structures and coaches they have in place.

With the course record standing at 5:28, it was well and truly smashed when Sarah Lane dipped beneath the finishing gantry in an outstanding time of 5:04 to claim the Paddy Dolan Perpetual Trophy. Sarah was pushed all the way however by Dundrum’s Dymphna Ryan who pulled out all the stops to finish in a hugely impressive 5:08. Nenagh claimed their second placing on the podium when Ailbhe O’Neill finished in third spot thanks to a finishing time of 5:27.

On the local scene, Clonakenny’s Michael Murray was the first Track-Attacker to finish in a time of 5:13 which was 5 seconds ahead of John Vahey with Adam Galvin a further 2 seconds in arrears. Baiba Vilande was the first female Track-Attacker to finish in a time of 6:16. Caroline Hassett was second home in 6:24 while Sinead O’Meara was third finishing in 6:32.