Mooreabbey Milers AC: The hills were alive to the sound of trail shoes

MMRA Munster Championship

Another beautiful sunny Sunday afternoon was spent on the Ballyhouras last weekend. A change to the calender saw the first race of the Munster championship take place over 10k on the beautiful Seefin Mountain in Ardpatrick instead of the proposed Moyloussa which will now take place in July. The club had another successful day with 4 finishing in the top 10. Coming home first for the club was Tom Blackburn in second place followed shortly by Barry Hartnett, Kevin Lenihan and Willie O'Donoghue with Martina Moloney coming home as third lady great running also from Dariusz Gazdowicz and Paddy Bourke. Another show of volunteers from the club saw help from Patricia and Shinead Blackburn, Gerard and Jane Griffin and Lynda and Mairead Hynes.

MMRA Summer League

Kilworth Woods was the destination last Wednesday night for the first instalment of the MMRA Summer League and what a start it was to league with a flurry of Milers hosting and running the race. Race Directors on the night was Lynda, Mairead and Willie O'Donoghue with help from club members Jane Griffin and Damien and MMRA members Paul, Mark, Matthew and Lianne. Jane passed the baton duties of photography to Jason and Evan Wright and Mark Pinfield for the night. We had six members home in the top 10 Tom Blackburn, Patrick Holian, Liam O'Donnell, Willie O'Donoghue, Damien Holian and Gerard Hanley and Martina Moloney was 3rd lady. Also out on the trails and hills 7k course was Robert Cunningham, Daruiz Gazdowicz, Paddy Bourke, Patricia Ryan, Catherine Hogan, Louise Rennie, Patrick Hartigan and Patricia Blackburn. Junior members Ryan and Ruairi Cunningham ran the 1.5k junior course. A lovely spread of refreshment was put on riverside post race.

Ballyhoura Active Series (Buttevant 4 Mile)

Last Friday night saw the 3rd race of the Ballyhoura Active been ran. Hosts this time around were Buttevant RC. The event is a fundraising race for the club and is in it’s second year running.

The route was a relatively flat 4 mile loop, starting on R580, at the end of the town on the Kanturk road, turning left onto New Street, left onto R522, turning first left at The Crossroads Bar, bringing the runners to the R580 past the start point, left again at New Street and finishing near the Buttevant GAA pitch. Following in the steps of his son last week and 1st home for the club was Damien Holian, Damien finished in the top 20 overall and took 1st in his category also following on from her great Limerick run success Mary Hinchy took 1st in her category. Also out representing the Milers was Ewan Cunningham, Patricia Ryan, Michelle Carey and Mary Magner.

Poulmucka

The Poulmucka road races took place last Friday night with athletes having to contend with damp conditions. The 8K attracted a good quality entry of 134 athletes while 113 athletes competed over the 5k course. We had two athletes take part and both chose the 8k event. Maire O'Shea was 1st across the line for the club and was 3rd in her category followed swiftly by Mary Pyke.

Training Adults

Adults train on Tuesday and Thursday nights at 7pm in the community field in Galbally. New members always welcome. Adults also do hill/mountain and trail training, become a registered member and get the added benefit of being included in the club's whatsapp to keep up to date with training/races and events.

Registration forms are available at training €30 per adult.

Training Juveniles

Training in the community field in Galbally Monday nights at 7pm. For insurance reasons all juveniles must be registered with the club and must reach their 7th birthday during 2019. Registration forms are available at training each night. Cost of Registration is €20 per juvenile. (Family rates available).

Beginners

Classes continue for beginners on Monday night's 7pm to 8pm in the community field in Galbally facilitated by Patricia Blackburn. All abilities welcome.

Mooreabbey Milers Club events

● Cahir Half Marathon and Relay (Saturday, July 6). We have a massive €500 for first male and female home in this one.

● Mile Dash (Saturday, December 28)