Moyne AC: AAI Virtual Cross-Country Club Challenge

The club participated in this virtual challenge on Sunday with a great turn out of all athletes who are currently in training. Nearly the full quota of athletes participated, and this is a great testament to their commitment to the club. The club presented a medal to all participants to mark the occasion, a gesture that was appreciated by all the athletes. The results will now be forwarded to Athletics Ireland for collation with all the other clubs throughout the country and we will await with anticipation on how the club did.

The club measured a 500mts circuit on the grass infield and this was used as the course for all races.

In the first race the Girls U9 & U10 ran together over 500mts with Helen Renehan leading them home (1.56.57) from Erin Delahunty (1.57.43) and Caoimhe Slevin (2.00.10). These were followed home by Saoirse Ryan (2.01.85), Caoimhe Doyle (2.02.14), Muireann Casey (2.03.47), Cathleen Cussen (2.12.28), Abbie Manton (2.19.16) and Áobha O’Loughlin (2.19.60).

Five boys took part with Billy Flanagan the first home (2.01.22) followed by Gerard Delaney (2.03.49), Michael Doyle (2.07.01), Dylan Delahunty (2.14.14) and Dannan Sweeney (2.25.80). At U/11 Ciara Joyce (4.11.77) led the girls home having run 1,000mts with Olive Spillane-Leane (4.15.37), Saoirse Deegan (4.32.01), Arlene Flanagan (4.36.08) and Maria Doyle (4.38.74) following suit.

Leading the Boys home was Noah Murphy (4.16.49) followed by David Nolan (4.21.01), Jack Renehan (4.28.58), Sean Wall (4.36.49), Dara Cleere (4.46.48) and Dáithí Cussen (4.54.04).

The biggest race of the day saw ten athletes take part in the Girls U/13 1,500mts with Alana Spillane heading the field in 5.54.15. Ruth Phelan (6.29.81) and Dearbhla Gleeson (6.35.85) followed with Eleanor Doyle (6.46.85), Emma Delaney (6.49.74) and Kate Delaney (6.51.26) next across the line. Laura Fogarty (6.52.79), Leah Delahunty (7.19.01), Roisin Wall (7.21.38) and Ellen Nolan (7.56.60) completed the participants.

Jack Deegan (6.30.04) and Bill Cussen (6.42.59) went in the Boys equivalent. 1,500mts was also the distance for the U/15’s where leading the field home in the Girls race was Amy Reddan (6.12.13) followed by Aisling O’Loughlin (6.16.19), Grainne O’Loughlin (6.24.86) and Moya Brennan (6.27.25). David Doyle (5.26.90) led the Boys home with Jack Flanagan (5.33.08) and Adam Phelan (5.55.73) in his wake. Óisin Deegan (5.56.18), Adam Spillane-Leane (6.08.42), Cormac Burke (6.17.77), Ross Deegan (6.17.77) and Paddy Cussen (7.27.06) completed the eight athletes in this event. Two girls and three boys took part in the 2,000mts U/17 event with Mary Cussen (8.52.38) and Sarah Wepler (9.57.22) representing the girls and Aaron Moore (6.56.75), Michael O’Mahony (7.24.09) and Jake Bowe (7.31.16) the boys.

With no Championship racing taking place, this was a nice diversion from training and clearly our athletes have all benefited from continuous training during this lockdown period. Once again, thanks to everyone for making the effort to take part and maybe we will repeat this event again in a few weeks’ time, with Sunday, December 13 being mooted as a possible date. Our thanks must also go to all the parents for their support in bringing the athletes to training and bringing them to this event and indeed to our many championship races throughout the year.