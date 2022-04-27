Busy week with Cashel Tidy Towns for big Spring Clean

It was another busy week with Cashel Tidy Towns, and a lot of litter picked.
Cashel has one black spot at the overflow car park on the Clonmel Road. It is a constant daily litter pick from cars parking and people throwing the wrapping from food out the car window. The county council is taking action to solve this constant problem.
The group cut the church yard grass and St Mark’s Famine Cemetery, Clonmel Road. The group were met on both occasions by a generous donation of a lunch for each member present.
We would like to thank Mary Prendergast from T Prendergast Agri Golden who treated us to lunch in O’Neill’s Restaurant. Also to Cllr Declan Burgess for treating us to late breakfast at Brosnan’s in Lowergate.
It was a pleasant surprise enjoyed by us all.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.