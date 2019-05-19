Barry wants to get elected to stop the neglect of Tipperary town

March4Tipp’s third nomination for the local elections elections is Barry Walsh. Barry has been living in Tipperary Town for over 20 years, currently in Springfield Cresent, Dundrum Road. Barry and his wife Claire have two girls, Alanna Rose (9yrs old) and Muireann Ezme (10 months old).

He was born in Ballinasloe, Co. Galway and went to school in Garbally College, Ballinasloe and also in The Abbey School in Tipperary Town. Since arriving in Tipperary Town he has been involved with Arravale Rovers GAA, Kilfeacle Rugby Club and Tipperary Town FC. He has played for Tipperary Town FC for the last seven years and became Manager of the B-Team in the last two years. He is also a committee member with Tipperary Town FC helping the club to make decisions on and off the field.

“My ethos is to work hard, be open-minded and I’m a family man. My family means the world to me. The reason I want to go forward for local election under the March4Tipp banner is that I feel that the Cashel/Tipperary Municipal area has been neglected for decades. We have some serious issues going on in the County, let alone Tipperary Town and surrounding area. These include: a serious traffic congestion problem, huge rates issue for businesses and high unemployment alongside lack of communication from the Council about what is going on at meetings. The community is the most important thing in all this and as Councillors represent the people of Cashel/Tipperary Municipal District, I feel that the community has been seriously let down for years.”

Barry has worked in sales and sales development for the past twenty years since he finished school, as well as working part-time in the family pub business until it closed recently.

“What I bring with me are strong values for the people of Cashel and Tipperary. With my family closing down the business, I see some of the issues that businesses struggle with and it’s for the people I want to fight for. I have two girls growing up and in the future I want to see them being able to weekend or summer job or permanent work in Tipperary town. It’s not just my girls but for every single parent who wants their children to try and get work locally and not have to emigrate to find jobs. We want to get Tipperary Town back to where it belongs, to be a thriving and prosperous town for the community, visitors and prospective employers.”

“Lisa McGrath, Annemarie Ryan (Shiner) and I are running for local elections on May 24th under the March4Tipp banner. We are three independent community candidates who want to be a voice for the people of Cashel/Tipperary Municipal area. The people of Cashel/Tipperary deserve to be treated better and know exactly what is happening in their community. We are asking the people to #Vote4change and get the electorate to vote 1,2,3 in order of preference, so that we can be the new voice for the community.

We do not expect to change the world but we do promise to work hard and fight for the citizens of Cashel/Tipperary. They deserve to be represented better and to have their questions answered. They deserve to be told exactly what is going on at Council meetings because at the end of the day, Councillors are representing them and not the other way round. We are not a political party and we do not follow party rules. The only people we answer to are the people of Cashel/Tipperary Municipal Area.”