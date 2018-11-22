Community spirit shines to support Clonmel woman battling spine and brain conditions

Hotel Minella hosted a very special evening of entertainment, fashion and food to support a Clonmel woman battling spinal and brain conditions..

The Fashion and Food Christmas Extravaganza with M&S and the Showgrounds organised by the Emma Lacey Trust was a sell out event with six hundred people attending.

The Trust was established in August to support a 23 year old Clonmel woman Emma Lacey whose life has been shattered by debilitating spinal diseases for six years and a brain condition diagnosed earlier this year.

A few weeks after her brain surgery, Emma was hospitalised with an infection. After a five week confinement, Emma was given permission to leave hospital in Dublin for 24 hours to attend the event.

On an emotional night Emma's moving rendition of Slán le Máigh , was the highlight of the evening.

The finale saw forty former Loreto schoolfriends of Emma sing her favourite song Never Alone by Sean Keane. The popular Galway singer , who was on tour in Germany, rang Emma in hospital the day before the show to wish her the best on the night.

The choir performance, under the direction of Loreto music teacher Marie Mullen brought an end to a wonderful night of entertainment.

Hurling legend MC Brendan Cummins described it as a very special night with community spirit shining through and he was delighted to be part of it.Special guest Seamus Power(better known as Dermot in Fair City) was very popular among the audience.

Performers Sinead O' Donovan and Amy Everard provided a beautiful opening and further musical interludes included Cian Quinn and Brid McMaugh and the Junk Kouture style from the Presentation Convent.

M&S and the Clonmel manager Jade Greene provided massive support to organiser Martina O'Reilly and they were joined by Showgrounds fashion outlets Villa, Pamela Scott and Only whose clothes were worn by the models on the night.