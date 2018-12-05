PHOTO GALLERY: Clonmel High School look back on 2018 with pride

2018 has been a very successful one for Clonmel High School in County Tipperary.

The school has a long tradition in recognising academic, social, cultural, sporting and professional achievements and this year was no exception.

The Leaving Cert class of 2018 obtained excellent results with a high percentage of students going on to 3rd Level. Several Junior Cert students received national awards including Eoghan O’Donnell for being a high achiever in Maths and Science (Junior Cert Results) and attending the National Junior Olympiad in DCU, Luke Pyke who got a scholarship to Austria for an award in German and Aidan Hickey who received a Rugby scholarship to Biarritz in France. Business students were honoured by WIT for excelling in Business Studies and present Leaving Cert students Dillon English, Shane Cosgrave and Michael Cleary were placed in the top five (out of 1100 participants) at the ISTA Senior Science Quiz in Trinity College.

Over 200 students set up and ran their own businesses with many winning awards at the Young Entrepreneur’s County Final and representing Tipperary at the National Finals in Croke Park.

Budding musicians, singers and dancers joined with the Presentation Secondary School for a very successful musical ‘’Back to the 80’s. Cian Smith, a 2nd year student picked up his 3rd National Award with the Uilleann Pipes, a student well known after his guest appearance on the Late Late Show. David Pyke, a 5th year student, has travelled across the world to places like Monreal, New Orleans and Scotland and for his efforts was crowned World Champion Irish Dancer 2018.

Joe Fogarty and Sergiusz Wilkowski were the Pope John Paul II Gold medal recipients and three students went to Calcutta with the Hope Foundation Immersion Project which was a life changing experience.

Some students got the opportunity to visit Seville, Gibraltar and Granada as well as a wonderful educational and cultural classical studies trip to Rome, while others opted to take on the gruelling physical challenges of the Camino and experience the spiritual rewards.

Physical activity plays a huge role in the school with opportunities to get involved in a vast array of team and individual sports.

All these experiences testify that the High School’s Mission statement has a very real presence within the ethos of the Edmund Rice Christian Charter and it looks forward to a new year in promoting the personal, spiritual, physical, creative and academic development of all its students.