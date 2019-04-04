Picture Gallery: Tipperary Person of the Year awards

A Tipperary man who 'turned his life around' to become one of Ireland’s elite paralympians was honoured by the Tipperary Association Dublin on Friday night last.

Peter Ryan of Drombane was named the Tipperary Person of the Year 2018, joining an elite band of premier county natives who have been honoured for their service to the county.

A huge attendance gathered in the Louis Fitzgerald Hotel in Dublin to see the Drombane man being presented with his award by another hugely successful Tipperary native, hotelier Mr. Louis Fitzgerald.

Bansha native, Sister Eileen Fahey, who gained national prominence many years ago when she founded Aiseiri in Cahir, was the Tipperary Association Dublin Hall of Fame winner for 2018.

Family and friends of Sr Eileen were present in the Louis Fitzgerald Hotel on Friday night when she was presented with her award for a lifetime contribution to addiction treatment.