Clonmel business premises damaged after wheelie bin was set on fire

Clonmel gardai are investigating an act of vandalism that took place in the town on Friday morning when a wheelie bin was set on fire and a retail outlet was damaged.

The wheelie bin on Mitchel Street was set on fire at 3am and the facade of the Phone Doctor retail outlet was badly damaged.

Anybody with information or anybody who was in the area of Mitchel Street or Gladstone Street around that time are asked to contact the station at 052 6177640

