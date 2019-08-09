Cahir pupils in show of empathy school project

Our Lady of Mercy fourth class girls, under the guidance of Fidelma Nugent, took part in a ‘Roots of Empathy’ program this year. ‘Roots of Empathy’ is an International Organisation that offers empathy based programs for children, with research to prove impact by raising social/emotional competence. It is a leader in the empathy movement.

The programme was founded in Canada in 1996 by Mary Gordon. She is an internationally recognised educator, award-winning social entrepreneur, author, child advocate and parenting expert, who has created programmes informed by the power of empathy. In 1996, she created the Roots of Empathy programme, which is now offered in different countries around the globe.

On June 25 the girls of fourth were beside themselves with excitement for their end of year celebration with baby Fadi and his mother Rasha Hanein. Rasha generously gave of her time all year to regularly visit the class. Her baby Fadi brought profound happiness and joy to the girls the whole year through as they closely watched his development from birth.

On Tuesday the girls made a presentation of an oak tree, which was of equal age to Fadi. This would symbolize longevity, humble beginnings, power, faith, endurance and above all strength. Leading up to the day, they also compiled a collection of memories with Fadi, Poetry for him was written and recited and a wishing tree was made in art class, each leaf creation containing many wishes for a bright future. Fadi was also presented with a certificate from the Roots of Empathy Organisation along with a teddy - any teacher’s ideal gift! Thank you Ms. Nugent for running the program in the school annually! Thank you Rasha for sharing the joy of your baby with us! Thank you Fadi for teaching us empathy – something immeasurable but so valuable in life! We wish you health and happiness always and we are forever grateful for the beautiful memories you gave us.

