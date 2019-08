Charlie O'Dwyer from Clonoulty and Bobby Moriarty from Galboola. Photo by Eamonn McGee

Emma and Paul Ryan with Sean and Aoife at Semple Stadium. Photo by Eamonn McGee

In Association with Stakelums Hardware, Thurles.

Young Tipperary fans from Kilruane enjoying the atmosphere at Semple Stadium. Photo by Eamonn McGee

Susan McCormack and Tommy McGrath with Chloe McCormack and Ryan McGrath. Photo by Eamonn McGee

Breda and Tom Scanlon from New Inn waiting to see the Tipp hurlers. Photo by Eamonn McGee

Mark McGrath, Anne Marie McCormack, Conor McCormack and Kyle McGrath cheering on the blue and gold. Photo by Eamonn McGee

Slaney Goodwin, Sinead O'Riordan, Leah Hogan, Aoibhin Collins at the homecoming. Photo by Eamonn McGee