Kenneth Hennessy Architects: Award-winning company with over twenty years' experience

Kenneth Hennessy Architects Ltd is an award-winning and design driven RIAI registered practice based in Clonmel in Tipperary.

With over twenty years’ experience, we carry out projects locally, in the South East and nationwide.

Our projects seek to positively impact on places where people live, work, play, and learn.

We are a practice of creative, professional architects, designing high-quality, distinctive, and appropriate buildings.

We listen carefully to our clients to best understand their needs, and we create innovative solutions in delivering a project that matches and in many cases exceeds their ambitions.

Kenneth Hennessy Architects Ltd is skilled and experienced in the design and delivery of public, private, and voluntary sector projects including award-winning social housing, libraries, school buildings, private residences and conservation works.

Since the establishment of the practice in 1998, our portfolio demonstrates our proven track record in delivering design and construction solutions for a wide range of projects, from new dwellings, extensions, and refurbishments, through to larger public projects and master-planning.

Our collaborative and inclusive design approach means that we firstly listen to our clients, in order to clearly understand your needs, and work together with you to develop a design solution that sparks your imagination, meets your requirements, and helps to realise your vision.

Kenneth Hennessy Architects Ltd takes great pride in helping our clients. We focus on producing innovative designs through clear communication, creative solutions and our over-riding commitment to quality.

With considerable experience at all Project Stages, our professional and technical staff have the necessary skill sets and expertise to successfully deliver a range of architectural services to our clients.

Our main architectural services for residential projects include:

∙ Pre-purchase Inspections

∙ Feasibility Studies

∙ Concept & Detailed Sketch Designs

∙ Planning Applications

∙ Tender Drawings

∙ Contract Administration and Site Inspections

∙ Project Supervisor Design Process (PSDP)

We are experienced in working on Protected Structures as Grade III Conservation Architects and we are certified by the Passive House Institute to design extremely low energy homes.

We are always available to consider new projects, and to discuss the range and scope of services that registered architects provide to consumers.

For more information on Kenneth Hennessy Architects or to discuss how we can assist with your project, please visit our website: www.kharchitects.ie or contact us by email at: info@kharchitects.ie