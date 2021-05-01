Scoil Aonghusa pupils reach France in their world tour fundraising drive

In their around the world in 80 days adventure the pupils of Scoil Aonghusa in Cashel and their friends have reached Paris.

The tour was embarked upon to raise much-needed funds to develop outdoor exercise and recreational facilities at the school.

Daisy, the school therapy dog, kicked off the tour in Cashel on Friday, April 16.

Daisy has already visited Buckingham Palace and has now just reached Paris.

Scoil Aonghusa has issued an appeal to the public to help them out in their fundraising drive by taking on a walking, jogging or cycle 3km challenge.

“Everybody can help us reach the 40,000km distance. A lot of people will be participating over the 80 days,” said staff member Geraldine Meagher.

She said that the pupils and staff celebrate the culture, food and music of each country as they pass through it.

“We were all delighted to see Daisy outside Buckingham Palace last week.

“Daisy is absolutely flying on her travels,” said Geraldine.

“She is in France at the moment and on Wednesday, April 28 all of the children are going to come into school wearing French colours and costumes and we are going to have some French treats to eat.

“It is a learning experience as well and it is a journey we are all going to enjoy very much,” said Geraldine.

She thanked those who have already donated as a result of a 3k challenge.

Geraldine said they would welcome the involvement of as many people as possible.

“This is great weather for getting out to do 3k so hopefully people will get an opportunity to support,” added Geraldine.