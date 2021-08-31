Busking Festival brings joy and music to the streets of Clonmel

While the Clonmel Busking festival had to be run this year on a much reduced capacity, this certainly had little impact on the vibrant, joyful atmosphere that it created in Clonmel.

People had a little more pep in their step and a wider smile on their faces as they strolled around town and were greeted unexpectedly by some of the best musicians and entertainers this area has to offer.

It was impossible not to be uplifted as Mad Patsy ,as he is fondly known, raised the roof of the Main Guard on Saturday afternoon.

While people were careful to follow the guidelines for social distancing this could not stop the onlookers from singing and dancing along to this fabulous entertainer who ensured we all got a little taste of a normal summer festival.

The festival kicked off with John Spillane, a celebrity who has been associated with the festival for many years.

He hosted a singer/songwriter workshop at Lily’s Lane (Hearns Hotel) which was a resounding success .

John also played a set on Friday night where he launched a song that he wrote especially for the Clonmel Busking Festival.

He was supported by Kate McDonald, an entertainer who has attended the festival for many years.

The boards were truly rattled with the rousing music from Rattle the Boards accompanied by Des Dillon. And the only people truly allowed to dance this weekend were Des and Peggy as they strutted their stuff on the floor to the fabulous music.

Foul Play played a fabulous set in the beer garden at Kehoe’s Pub and all who attended were delighted to see the popular talented musicians back on stage..

Vincent Vaughen finished off the night with a great gig in the Coachman and the ever popular and well known Dom O’Driscoll entertained a crowd in Carey’s beer garden in Irishtown.

Saturday evening a lady that we all look forward to hearing every year at the festival Truly Divine and her band the Shadow Shakers took to the stage in Lilly’s Lane and she didn’t disappoint.

The event was combined with the Pride Festival. A wonderful Drag Queen and other entertainers joined forces with Truly to provide an evening of entertainment that was a joy to behold.

Mojo’d , a well known local band, entertained a large crowd in Eldon’s beer garden and a great night was had by all.

Devills Cadillac provided a brilliant night of entertainment in Bakers beer garden and the crowd loved the music and fun..

The weekend was completed with a rip roaring gig by the Wahey’s in Bakers.

It was incredible how respectful both the venues and the customers were of the Covid guidelines and this ensured that everything ran smoothly and without incident.

Great credit goes to everyone who put together such a fun filled weekend at such short notice with the assistance of Tipperary County Council.