Dedicated duo taking on mountain challenge for Clonmel women's refuge centre

Two Clonmel natives are hoping to move mountains in a bid to raise funds for Cuan Saor Women’s Refuge.

John Liston and Michael Delahunty will be taking on the mammoth task of running over the Comeragh Mountains from Dungarvan to Clonmel on October 16.

While the idea of running 60km would be beyond most of us, the duo felt that just putting in the distance wasn’t enough of a challenge and so they opted to take on the mountains for the worthy cause.

John and Michael have both been putting in the hours on the road and at Elevate Gym in Clonmel and are hoping that people will get right behind them on the big day.

HONEYMOON

Having recently married his partner Siobhán Beatty in the beautiful surroundings of Achill Island, there was no resting on the laurels or entering honeymoon mode for John as he kept with his training with the goal of conquering the Comeraghs firmly in his mind.

Project Leader at Cuan Saor Women’s Refuge Geraldine Mullane is blown away by the dedication shown by the pair.

“We are so grateful to John and Michael for all the work they are putting in,” she said.

“This is a massive task and we’re truly humbled that they’ve taken it on to help us out,” added Geraldine.

“Like many services, Covid-19 has had a devastating effect on all fundraising and awareness raising campaigns we would normally run. All funds raised from this event will go directly towards our Art & Play Therapy programmes as well as counselling and childcare services for both women and children who use our service,” she said.

GO FUND

John and Michael are due to set off from the Square in Dungarvan on at 8 a.m. on October 16 and are aiming to reach Clonmel and the finish line at Hotel Minella between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

All support for the lads is greatly appreciated and you can donate by searching for Comeragh Run for Cuan Saor on Go FundMe and Facebook. - https://cuansaor.org/

https://ie.gofundme.

com/f/comeragh-run-

for-cuan-saor