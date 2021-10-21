Turning Tipperary green with a donation of 1,000 trees

South Tipperary is turning green with a local environmental group stepping forward to donate 1,000 trees to primary and secondary schools in the area.

The incredibly generous environmental project is being undertaken by Crannach (meaning an abundance of trees).

The group was set up recently to help save the trees in Clonmel town centre that are in danger of being removed to facilitate an urban design project.

From next month pupils in almost fifty schools throughout south Tipperary will begin to welcome the trees being delivered to their schools.

“I am very excited by this project. Our hope is that these trees will make an impact on the future. We are doing this in tandem with young people who understand and are passionate about the environment. It is the right thing to do,” said David Anchell, a spokesperson for the group.

This week invitations to schools to take part in the project were sent out and Crannach will organise the planting of the trees in November in the schools that decide to take up the offer.

Camida, the Clonmel-based company founded in 1988 by David Anchell, is paying for the trees at cost price from Clonmel Garden Centre.

Crannach is made up of like-minded environmentalists who came together to raise awareness about the town centre trees that are in danger of being removed and campaigned to stop that from happening.

Crannach is a project supported by Camida, Clonmel Garden Centre, Sepam and SuirCan.

“We want to save trees, we are sending out a message hopefully by donating the trees. Young people recognise the problems facing the global environment and are very much part of the solution going forward. Our message is very clear. We want people to cherish and value trees,” said David.

“Crannach is a not-for-profit, non-political group set up to make Tipperary greener and better. We believe in an abundance of trees. Not only because of the obvious reward that trees bring to our lives but also to spread the right message as our environment gasps for air,” said David.

Explaining the reason why Crannach was established David said that they wanted the local authority to listen to the case being made to save the town centre trees. They have collected over 2,000 signatures and are still hopeful that the trees can be saved.

He is pleading with the local authority to consider their proposal to appoint an independent expert to review the case to see if the town plan can proceed by leaving the trees in place.

“If that is not possible that is the way it is but at least we will have explored all options,” added David.

“We do feel the plan will be of benefit to the town but that with that modernity hopefully the trees can be encompassed into it. We are just asking for that option to be considered,” he told The Nationalist.

David is very pleased with the response from the schools in the area and is looking forward to bringing as many young people on board as possible.

“We are sending out a message to people that we have to cherish and value trees, not destroy them. The preservation of trees is something that matters to us all and it is great to involve young people because the future is theirs,” he said.

Presentation Primary School students in Clonmel are delighted to be part of the project.

“Trees are good for preventing climate change and they help the air and make it clean. They suck up carbon dioxide and give us oxygen. This is why we are so grateful to the people who have offered to plant trees in our school,” said pupil Kate Carey.

“Trees are important because without them humans and animals cannot live. They also keep the air clean,” said another 6th Class pupil, Isabel Varghese.

School principal, Mairead Conway, said the school was delighted to accept the invitation from Crannach to take part in the initiative.

“Apart from the obvious pleasure to be gained from having an abundance of trees in our immediate environment, this project will also do much to support a number of initiatives already in place e.g. National Tree Week and Green Schools Programmes. Many schools in Clonmel are active participants in the Green Schools programme and this project will help in developing pupils’ understanding of the importance of trees in tackling climate change, in supporting our ecosystems and in supporting the achievement of the global goals of food and biodiversity,” she said.