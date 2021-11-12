Best in business in Tipperary rewarded for excellence

The very best in business in Tipperary was recognised at the annual County Tipperary Chamber of Commerce awards ceremony.
The virtual event was held at the Clonmel Park Hotel with fourteen awards presented to the exceptional list of prizewinners.
The Overall Tipperary Business of the Year Award went to Buttimer Engineering based in Cahir.
The prestigious President’s Prize was awarded to the founder of the Aiséirí treatment centre for addiction, Sister Eileen Fahey.
Chamber President, Paula Carney-Hoffler, said: “It’s been a tough couple of years for everyone, a war of attrition for many of us in the business community but the resilience, adaptability and tenacity of the Tipperary Business Awards winners has really shone through this afternoon and given everyone a great lift.
“There is no doubt about it, the future for Tipperary businesses is bright, in fact, we were blown away by the sheer volume of entries received in the start-up and new emerging business category sponsored by the Local Enterprise Office, so watch this space.”
The Tipperary Business Awards hosted by the County Tipperary Chamber of Commerce were open to any Tipperary-based business and the awards ceremony took place virtually.
The awards received their greatest number of applications on record and an independent judging panel led by Gillian Barry of the Technological University of the Shannon: Midlands Midwest (TÚS), formerly LIT, handled the entire adjudication process.
