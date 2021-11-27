Search

27 Nov 2021

Joyous occasion as Clonmel Concert Band makes a welcome return after two year absence

The musicians of the Clonmel Concert Band gave their first performance in nearly two years on Sunday, November 14 at Old St Mary’s Church.
Since they returned to rehearsals some months ago, it was always important to the players and their conductor, Danny Carroll, that they could play for the public once more.
Thanks to the members of the Select Vestry and the parishioners of Old St Mary’s, the concert was organised with the safety of the audience and musicians being the top priority.
For an hour on that Sunday afternoon, the sound of live music and song filled the air as the Clonmel Concert Band played a selection of classics and music from films such as Star Wars, Jaws and Cinema Paradiso.
JOYFUL ATMOSPHERE
Despite their long absence, the band still created the same joyful atmosphere which was missed for so long.
To the delight of the audience, band members, Andrea Ruth Houlihan and Emmet Donlon added to the afternoon with outstanding vocal performances.
MEMBERS
Playing for ten years now, the concert band is mostly made up of former members of Banna Chluain Meala, where their love for music was first fostered.
DANNY BOY
They still enjoy a close relationship with Banna, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.
Other musicians have joined over the years and travel to rehearsals in Clonmel, from Limerick, Cork, Waterford, Dublin and even further afield.
After the encore of Danny Boy, the audience filed out of Old St Mary’s Church, everyone’s day was made brighter by music performed there and the promise of better days to come in the Premier County.

