St Anne's students in Tipperary Town help each other explore educational options

St Anne’s Secondary School in Tipperary Town has celebrated College Awareness Week.
The school held a number of events aimed at promoting post-secondary education for all students.
The junior pupils completed a career pathway survey and created a display of their dream careers and Sixth Years spoke to them about subject choice.
Past pupils visited both senior and junior classes and spoke about their chosen college courses.
Trinity College arranged a webinar on College Connections. A College Hall of Fame was on display for all to see, TY students displayed their career investigations and all teachers and students got to take part in the treasure hunt on their Staff Stepping Stones to St Anne’s.
A CAO and alternative route information evening was held for parents.
Keira O’Mahony, school guidance counsellor, said: “We are delighted to be part of a nationwide campaign to promote the importance of post-secondary education. There are lots of options out there and College Awareness Week encourages people of all ages to consider further education as part of their future.”
CAW aims to inspire and inform all students in Ireland about the importance of having a post-secondary education plan.
It advocates for students to have the choice to pursue the course best suited to their interests, abilities, and dreams, whether that is a PLC qualification, an apprenticeship or a university degree.
