Magical Christmas toy run in Clonmel

The gathering of kind-hearted people who think of others in need at the Halfway House on the Fethard Road outside Clonmel prior to Christmas is always a very special occasion. Bike enthusiasts, their families and friends organise the annual Christmas Toy Run for Cuan Saor. The toys are donated by the public and the Which Way Now Crew go on a cavalcade around Clonmel prior to delivering the toys to the offices of Cuan Saor.
The toys are distributed to children who are supported by the Clonmel Community Mother Programme and Cuan Saor Women’s Refuge and Support Centre.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.