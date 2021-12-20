Bridget is tops in Tipperary with 24lbs pre-Christmas Turkey Challenge weight loss

Pictured from left to right are Bridget, Lisa, Eimear and Michelle who all did fabulously well with their 12-week pre-Christmas exercise and weight loss programme.
After an amazing 12 weeks, we have the winners of Personal Training with Lisa O’Keeffe’s Christmas Turkey Challenge 2021.
Ending their 12 week challenge on a high with a fun 5k Turkey Trot around Cashel, we have in 3rd place Michelle Harding who has lost 20lbs, 2nd place goes to Eimear Byrne who lost 22lbs and in 1st place is Bridget Flood who has lost 24lbs and 17.5 inches!
The aim of the challenge was to lose a 15 pound Turkey and these ladies absolutely smashed their challenge.
Pictured from left to right are Bridget, Lisa, Eimear and Michelle who all did fabulously well with their 12-week pre-Christmas exercise and weight loss programme.
