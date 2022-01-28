Fiddler on the Roof to open at Tipperary Excel on March 14

Since October, members of Tipperary Musical Society have been hard at work rehearsing for their 2022 production Fiddler on the Roof.

The hit musical was due to take to the stage of the Excel next month but due to on going Covid-19 restrictions it has been postponed. Opening night will now take place on Monday, March 14 andthe show will run until Saturday, March 19.

Tickets are expected to go on sale towards the end of February. Gerry Ryan, Chairperson of TMS, recently announced to the members that the main priority of the committee was to bring Fiddler to the stage this year in a way that is safe for all involved.

Fiddler on the Roof is centred around Tevye, a poor Jewish peasant living in Anatevka. He is faced with the challenge of marrying off his five daughters amidst the growing tension in his village.

This will be the third production of Fiddler on the Roof by TMS having successfully performed the musical in1985 just four years after the society being reborn and again in 1999.

The role of Tevye will be played by TMS stalwart Derek Ryan. Derek’s wife and long time member Deirdre Ryan will play the part of Tevye’s wife Golde. Tevye and Goldes’ daughters will be played respectively by Sarah Gillman Gallahue (Tzietel) Emma Sunderland (Hodel) & reigning Pride of Tipperary Muireann Slattery (Chava). Motel the tailor will be played by James O’Donovan with Aidan O’Connell rejoining the society to play Perchik. AIMS award winner Cathal O’Donoghue will take on the role of Lazer Wolf while the role of Mordcha will be played by the society’s PRO Jason Ryan.

Yente, the hilarious matchmaker, will be portrayed by Siobhan O’Donoghue. Local man Cormac Maher will take on the role of Fyedka the Russian love interest of Tevye’s middle daughter.

Kieran Hickey who played Tevye in the 1985 and 1999 productions of ‘Fiddler’ will make a welcome return to stage to play the part of the Rabbi

HISTORIC PRODUCTION

Other members who will take on roles for this historic production are Caroline Brahan as Grandma Tzietel, Missy Cleary as Fruma Sarah and Willie (Bun) Ryan as the Constable.