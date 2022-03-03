Powerful show of solidarity in Tipperary to the people of Ukraine

The show of solidarity to the people of Ukraine was incredible as hundreds of Tipperary people queued up to help in Fethard on Sunday.

“We feel it, we really feel it,” said an emotional Alla Dediuk.

She was visibly moved by the outpouring of support as she watched Tipperary people join a long queue outside her confectionery business to raise money to aid her fellow Ukrainians under fire from a Russian onslaught in an horrific war.

Alla was overwhelmed with joy to see the people of Fethard and Tipperary queue up all day long to help Ukraine as a result of an impassioned plea she made the day before.

“It is incredible, you get a great sense of the huge support there is for the people of Ukraine among Irish people. The humanity, the love and compassion is wonderful to see,” said Alla.

Alla, her husband Andriy and a marvellous group of volunteers stayed up the night before to create beautiful cakes to sell.

In a heartwarming show of solidarity, from early morning on Sunday, people of all ages arrived to Alla’s Patisserie with non-perishable foodstuffs, clothing and medical items to aid the Ukrainian Army and the people of the country under fire from the Russians.

The sale of cakes and coffee on the day raised over €11,000 which will be donated to the Ukrainian aid effort along with all of the supplies brought to the café in the square.

“It is the very least we can do from here, we cannot give blood, this is all we can do. All of our families in Ukraine are so proud of us for doing this and so appreciative of what the Irish people are doing to help,” said Alla. She was helped by a wonderful group of people to prepare for Sunday, all of them with loved ones whose lives are now in danger because of the invasion.

“I asked people to donate because we just had to do something to help. We have not slept since the invasion happened, it is very upsetting. I am speaking to my father who is in the Chernobyl area where there is a lot of fighting. He is very scared but he still cheers me up. Ukrainian people are not going to give up. They are going to fight for their country. People are very strong, they have amazing bravery,” said Alla.

Her husband Andriy, who works in Coolmore, said it was very moving for all of them to see the support they had in Fethard.

The couple, who decided to settle in Fethard sixteen years ago, have two sons aged fourteen and eleven who were born in Ireland.

Andriy is very worried about his parents who are in the bomb shelters in Kyiv every night.

“They are both in their seventies. They have to go to the bomb shelter all the time. It is frightening and very scary for them,” said Andriy, whose brother is fighting in the Ukrainian military.

“The word upset does not describe it. There is just no word to describe what we feel now. I never thought this would happen. I was born near the Russian border. I went to school there for four years. We thought the Russians were our brothers, now they are killing us. We just cannot understand it,” said Andriy.

Ukrainian couple Sergiy and Natalye Moskalenko were also on hand to accept the donations that people brought to the café.

Sergiy, who works in Dawn Meats in Cahir and has lived in Clonmel since 2000, said he was very concerned about all of his family who were based in Nicolayev, in the southern part of the country.

He said all of the donations would be of enormous help to Ukrainian people and he thanked the people of Tipperary for their support and generosity.

Among the hundreds of people who turned up to support the appeal was Joan O’Brien and her two daughters Ruth and Emily from Cloneen.

“I know Alla. I am a customer of hers for a few years.

“I wanted to support her. What is happening is just terrible and we just wanted to help and support them all,” she said.

On Monday night in Fethard people packed into the Augustinian Abbey to attend 7pm Mass for the Ukrainian people and for peace in Ukraine. Mass was celebrated by Fr Henry McNamara.

Again the generosity and goodwill shown to the Ukrainian cause by way of donation was powerful.