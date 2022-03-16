PICTURES: Tipperary Town Craft Market open first Saturday of every month

I called into the Tipperary Town Craft Market in the Marian Hall on Saturday, March 5, and was delighted to see such a wide range of crafts on display.

The Craft Market is the brainchild of Mary Black of Inspyre Crafts who told me that they have made this a regular monthly event due to demand from the public for their crafts.

There was a wide variety of products for sale all made by local crafts people and businesses, with everything from crochet to wood products to personalised gifts and baking.

As I went around the hall I couldn’t but be impressed with the variety and range of crafts on display.

It was great to meet with the people at each stand and to see the work that they put into their craft/business.

Mary Black told me that the Craft Market will operate on the first Saturday of each month at the Marian Hall from 11am to 3pm and that the next Market is scheduled for Saturday April 2.