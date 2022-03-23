Ballylooby celebrates St Patrick's Day with a parade for the first time

On the first ever Bank Holiday in Ireland on March 18th , Ballylooby’s inaugural St Patrick’s Day parade started at Woodlock’s Cross just outside the village.

The Grand Marshall for the day was our very own centurion Mrs Mairead Hickey still going hail and hearty at one hundred and one years of age and she was thrilled to be part of this very special day in her beloved Ballylooby.

The parade was led by St Patrick on the gig with the beautiful Liath underneath.

The CJ Kickham Band from Tipperary provided the music for the variety of walkers, floats and vehicles representing club, societies and businesses in the community.

A huge crowd lined the way and an even bigger crowd welcomed the parade across the Tonoige Bridge and past the viewing stand situated near the church gates and up to the Ballylooby National School where the parade ended.

Our Chairman Pat Reidy welcomed all to the village for this special event and thanked all for their support and wished everyone a great day and looked forward to many ,many more such days in Ballylooby.

The parade was reviewed by our three judges Martin Quinn, author and former chairman of STDC, Clionagh Higgins, from Cahir, renowned blogger with over fifteen thousand followers and Samantha Lambert, All- Ireland winning ladies football captain.

Following the parade, the crowd were entertained by CJ Kickham Band and Comhaltas Ceoltoiri Cathair Dun Iascaigh with our very own musicians amongst them, Pat Buckley and Paul Nugent.

Lydia O’Dwyer and Avril Langton gave an exhibition of beautiful Irish dancing which enjoyed rapturous applause from the crowd.

The children were delighted to be provided with lots of treats and goodies from Kay Ryan’s pop up shop.

Vanessa was exceptionally busy face painting all the wonderful children who came along. There were some absolutely beautiful ribbons bows and hairbands on offer from Bow-Belle Boutique and smashing bracelets and beads from AGIBEADS

The entire afternoon was MC’d by Connaith O’ Connalláin. We had glorious sunshine and lots of friends and family had opportunity to meet, chat and enjoy the entertainment.

The organising committee in conjunction with the entire community council must be complimented on a wonderful day in Ballylooby.