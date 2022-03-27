Wildflower buzz at Clonmel primary school

Gardens all over Clonmel will be bursting with wildflower colour thanks to the environmental awareness of the students of the Presentation Primary School in Clonmel and the generosity of a local company.

One hundred and fifty pupils are now busily planting wildflower seeds in their back gardens playing their part in a wonderful environmental project.

CAMIDA

The eager students were set a task by the founder of Camida, David Anchell, who presented them with the flowers and encouraged them to get working.

David Anchell, a member of the Crannach environmental group that has campaigned to save trees in Clonmel town centre, was delighted to take up an invitation to the Presentation Primary School by Principal Mairead Conway to raise the schools seventh Green Flag.

On the day he presented 150 students with a bag of wildflowers as well as a €10 euro voucher for Clonmel Garden Centre with one pupil receiving a €100 voucher.

ESSAY COMPETITION

The pupils were also asked to enter an essay competition on a theme of ‘Making the future better’.

Five essays from each class will be selected and the one essay from each of the five classes adjudged to be the best by fellow Crannach member, Alan Moore, will win an overnight stay in the Fota Resort for a family of two adults and two children with access to Fota house and the grounds also included.

“Camida was just delighted to help the school and the students celebrate their wonderful achievement of securing their seventh flag. They deserve huge praise and we hope they will enjoy planting and creating something wonderful in their gardens,” said company secretary Deirdre McGrath.

GENEROSITY

The Presentation Primary School community were very grateful for the generosity shown by David Anchell and his team.

“We invited David to the ceremony to raise our 7th Green Flag as we appreciate David’s willingness to support local initiatives and also his interest in biodiversity and the prevention of climate change. We had many excited pupils heading home with their box of wildflower seeds to plant at home and with other surprises in the goody bag they each received on the day. We are hoping that taking the seeds home will spread the green school’s message to the wider community and increase children's awareness of environmental issues. We are particularly grateful for the time David spent with the children and the sense of fun and excitement he brought to our school on the day. It was lovely to have a reason to celebrate after two very difficult years where we could not gather together,” said Mairead Conway, Principal.

CRANNACH

She also thanked David Anchell and members of the Crannach group who provided trees to schools throughout Tipperary as part of an environmental awareness campaign, including the Presentation Primary School recently.

A BETTER WORLD

David Anchell encouraged the pupils to strive for contentment in their lives and asked them to consider how they could contribute to making the world better.

“It will give me great joy to see the pupils and their families enjoy the wildflowers. Anything you sow now can make a better future,” said David Anchell.