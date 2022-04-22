Search

22 Apr 2022

Athletes take on Clonmel duathlon challenge in testing conditions

Camida

Reporter:

Reporter

22 Apr 2022 2:10 PM

Email:

elacey@nationalist.ie

On Bank Holiday Monday Clonmel Triathlon Club hosted the Camida Clonmel Duathlon in the Ferryhouse Complex, Clonmel. This event was returned to its normal slot in the Triathlon Ireland race calendar after being run in October last year, following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.
The event consists of a 4km run, from Ferryhouse to Mulcahy Park on the N24, down onto the Blueway and returning to Ferryhouse via Sir Thomas’ Bridge. The athletes then mount their bicycles and cycle two loops from Ferryhouse to Kilsheelan to complete the 23km bike course. Finally, the 4km run course is completed again. The athletes are drawn from the various clubs in mainly Waterford, Kilkenny and Cork but come from as far away as Dublin to compete. This event has been on the annual calendar since 2017 and is well supported by the Irish triathlon community.
The day threw up testing conditions for the athletes this year. While starting in nice sunshine, this gave way to heavy showers during the bike leg, which really tested the athletes on a challenging bike course. The conditions improved again for the final run leg, which was appreciated by the many waiting supporters.
Commenting on another successful event, Race Director, Dave Thompson, thanked the ongoing support of main partner Camida and the support provided by Tipperary County Council, An Garda Síochána and Civil Defence for the ongoing success of this annual event. Coupled with the fantastic commitment from Clonmel Triathlon Club, this event will continue to be a great day on the race calendar for triathletes in the area.

Tipperary schools turning greed with donated gift

Crannach

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media