Athletes take on Clonmel duathlon challenge in testing conditions

On Bank Holiday Monday Clonmel Triathlon Club hosted the Camida Clonmel Duathlon in the Ferryhouse Complex, Clonmel. This event was returned to its normal slot in the Triathlon Ireland race calendar after being run in October last year, following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

The event consists of a 4km run, from Ferryhouse to Mulcahy Park on the N24, down onto the Blueway and returning to Ferryhouse via Sir Thomas’ Bridge. The athletes then mount their bicycles and cycle two loops from Ferryhouse to Kilsheelan to complete the 23km bike course. Finally, the 4km run course is completed again. The athletes are drawn from the various clubs in mainly Waterford, Kilkenny and Cork but come from as far away as Dublin to compete. This event has been on the annual calendar since 2017 and is well supported by the Irish triathlon community.

The day threw up testing conditions for the athletes this year. While starting in nice sunshine, this gave way to heavy showers during the bike leg, which really tested the athletes on a challenging bike course. The conditions improved again for the final run leg, which was appreciated by the many waiting supporters.

Commenting on another successful event, Race Director, Dave Thompson, thanked the ongoing support of main partner Camida and the support provided by Tipperary County Council, An Garda Síochána and Civil Defence for the ongoing success of this annual event. Coupled with the fantastic commitment from Clonmel Triathlon Club, this event will continue to be a great day on the race calendar for triathletes in the area.