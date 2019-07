Girls on Tour...Rachel Murphy, Orla O'Donnell, Claire Hickey, Leah Ryan, Orla Lacey, Rebecca Delahunty, Clodagh Baskin and Claire Dempsey at the match in Limerick

Ready for action...Aoife O'Connor Ballingarry, James Gleeson Killenaule, Melanie O'Connell Killenaule, Martin O'Connell and Ann Kealy of Thurles

Cian Barnaville, Sinead Crowe, Sophie O'Meara and Ashling Bourke

Conor Ryan Loughmore, Conor McGrath Loughmore, Sean Hayes Templetouhy, Rory Nowlan Knock and Jack Taylor at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick

Killenaule fans Eoin O'Dwyer,Jim Murphy, Niall O'Dwyer, Regina Murphy, Shane Walsh and Eadaon Loughman of Limerick and Shelly O'Dwyer and PJ Campion

Emily Mills, Paul Cummins, Christopher Mills, Paula Mills, Louisa Condon, Doreen Norris and Florence Quill from Thurles

All the way from Derry to cheer on the blue and gold are Brenda McGlone and her son Cillian, enjoying his chips

Thurles native Mary Cormican O'Connor and her Limerick husband Gerard enjoying the atmosphere in Limerick

Holycross' finest Liam and Brendan Judge cheering on the Premier