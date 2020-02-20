Pictures and reports: County finals of Community Games swimming held in Thurles Pool

Results of County Finals of Community Games Swimming which were held in Thurles Pool on Sunday, February 16, 2020.

There was a great turn out at these finals with 165 individual competitors and 11 relay squads.

Freestyle Girls

Under 8 - 1 Aoife Timmons Moycarkey Borris; 2 Ella Tierney Mullinahone.

Under 10 - 1 Roisin Ryan Holycross Ballycahill; 2 Roisin Browne Powerstown Lisronagh; 3 Anna Gleeson Templederry.

Under 12 - 1 Amy O’Keeffe St Peter & Pauls; 2 Sarah McGinley Thurles; 3 Aoife Browne Powerstown Lisronagh.

Under 14 - 1 Kayla Whelan Klonowski Ballylooby; 2 Grace Kirby Portroe; 3 Eimear Duggan Holycross Ballycahill.

Under 16 - 1 Anna Moychan Cashel Rosegreen; 2 Libbi Smith Carrick on Suir; 3 Muireann Duffy Powerstown Lisronagh.

Freestyle Boys

Under 8 - 1 Dylan Delahunty Moyne Templetouhy; 2 Eoin Reddy Newport; 3 Cian Trehy Powerstown Lisronagh.

Under 10 - 1 Toby Hayes Powerstown Lisronagh; 2 Oscar Corbett Upperchurch Drombane; 3 Ronan Bourke Holycross Ballycahill.

Under 12 - 1 Tom Kirby Portroe; 2 Kevin Reddy Newport; 3 Liam Klonowski Ballylooby.

Under 14 - 1 Gerard Duggan Holycross Ballycahill; 2 Mohab Youssef Powerstown Lisronagh; 3 Finn Magner Killenaule Moyglass.

Backstroke Girls

Under 10 - 1 Lauren Trehy Powerstown; 2 Erin Delahunty; 3 Ella McGinley Thurles.

Under 12 - 1 Kiera Davitt Tipperary Town; 2 Leah Delahunty Moyne Templetouhy; 3 Rosie O’Brien Drangan Cloneen.

Under 14 - 1 Jenna Hayes Powerstown Lisronagh; 2 Eibhlis Bartley Kilsheelin Kilcash; 3 Eliza Gleeson Tipperary Town.

Under 16 - 1 Sophie Haris Thurles; 2 Uljiana Cariova Cashel Rosegreen; 3 Mary Keogh Thurles.

Backstroke Boys

Under 10 - 1 Connor O’Mahony Thurles; 2 Rian McLoughlin Clerihan; 3 Sean O’Bioraga Newport.

Under 12 - 1 Jamie Browne Killenaule Moyglass; 2 Jan Kaczynski Powerstown Lisronagh. 3 Charlie Lynch Boherlahan Dualla.

Under 14 - 1 Lucas Kinnane Powerstown Lisronagh; 2 Mark O’Meara Fethard Killusty; 3 Alex Wade Boherlahan Dualla.

Under 16 - 1 Tadgh Quinn Powerstown Lisronagh.

Breastroke Girls

Under 12 - 1 Kate O’Donnell Ballylooby Joint; 2 Emma Day Thurles and Suzy Murphy Fethard Killusty; 3 Sarah Whelan Powerstown Lisronagh.

Under 14 - 1 Sarah Byrne Ballingary; 2 Molly Fitzgerald Carrick on Suir; 3 Anna Hickman Thurles.

Under 16 - 1 Aimee Corbet Powerstown Lisronagh; Joint 2 Ali O’Donnell Ballylooby and Ella Hayde Ballinahinch; 3 Kate Ryan Ballinahinch.

Breastroke Boys

Under 12 - 1 Sean Carrig Newport; 2 Sean Trehy Powerstown Lisronagh; 3 Ronan O’Meara Fethard Killusty.

Under 14 - 1 Killian Whelan Powerstown Lisronagh; 2 Gerard Adler Cahir; 3 Oisin O’Driscoll Portroe.

Under 16 - 1 Jack Carrig Newport.

Butterfly Girls

Under 14 - 1 Ava Kinnane Powerstown Lisronagh; 2 Eavan Duffy Powerstown; 3 Evelyn Fahey Holycross Ballycahill.

Under 16 - 1 Marguerite Buckley Powerstown Lisronagh; 2 Isobel Maher Fethard Killusty.

Butterfly Boys

Under 14 - 1 Tadgh Buckley Powerstown Lisronagh; 2 Alexander Podgornijs Cashel Rosegreen; 3 Sean Hayes New Inn Knockgraffon.

Under 16 - 1 Donal Quinn Powerstown Lisronagh.

RELAYS

U13 girls

1 Powerstown Lisronagh Rachel Buckley, Aoife Browne, Eavan Duffy, Mia English.

2) Holycross Ballycahill: Eimear Duggan, Emma O’Meara, Evelyn Fahey,

3) Thurles: Emma Day, Anna Hickman, Eve Cleary, Sarah McGinley.

U13 Boys

Powerstown Lisronagh: Lucas Kinnane, Mohab Youssef, Jan Kaczynski, Sean Trehy.

U16 Girls

1) Powerstown Lisronagh: Jenna Hayes, Marguerite Buckley, Muireann Duffy and Aimee Corbett.

2) Thurles: Leigha Fogarty, Sophie Harris, Mary Keogh, Sarah O'Gorman.

3) Cashel Rosegreen: Eadaoin Bonnar, Anna Moychan, Uljana Cariova, Anna O’Carroll.

U16 Boys

Powerstown Lisronagh: Tadgh Buckley, Tadgh Quinn, Donal Quinn, Killian Whelan.

The winners of all events will represent Tipperary at the National Finals in UL on weekend of May 29 to 31 with both first and second qualifying in the under 8 events.

Well done to all. Many thanks to all volunteers and to Thurles swimming pool for the use of their excellent facility.