See all the photos from The Priests wowing Thurles audiences at the Cathedral of the Assumption

The aisles of the Cathedral of the Assumption were alive with the sound of music on Friday evening as the famous singing trio, The Priests, wowed a huge audience with famous anthems and sacred music.



This eagerly awaited concert was packed out to the door as they came from all quarters of the Archdiocese and further afield to see Frs Eugene and Martin O'Hagan and their friend Fr David Delargy performing for the first time in Thurles - they had already performed for the likes of Pope Francis and Pope Benedict XVI, as well as Prince Charles and many other VIP's.

And, Friday evening saw the Thurles audience treated to a host of well known hymns and sacred music as well as the likes of Phil the Fluthers Ball and Have I Told You Lately.



One of the highlights was Schuberts Ave Maria, performed in the first half of the set, while their rendition of the very familiar Ag Chriost an Síol was also very well received.

The concert came about following a chance meeting between Thurles PP, Rev Fr James Purcell and Fr O'Hagan at a priests conference in Athlone. Fr Purcell mentioned the possibility of a concert and following months of preparation and arrangements, the event finally happened on Friday evening to much acclaim.



The Cathedral looked splendid with special lighting illuminating the sanctuary and helping to create a really special atmosphere, once the music and song commenced - the Priests were accompanied by the wonderful pianist Ruth McGinley who also performed a number of mesmerising solo pieces on the evening.



The event was the second concert to help generate funds to Raise the Roof of the Cathedral of the Assumption. The roof needs to be replaced at a considerable cost and The Priests concert followed on from the Phil Coulter spectacular last year which was another great success. The hope is for the work to commence on the re-roofing in the near future while the heating system in the Cathedral also needs to be up-graded. And, a fundraising drive is well underway with the concerts providing a major boost, as well as opening up the cathedral to people in a very different way - the acoustics in the building are superb and all performers are thrilled to have the opportunity to feature there.



Afterwards, Frs Martin, Eugene and David were on hand to meet and greet those who had attended the concert and were delighted to hear the stories and share a few of their own as well. Their rise to global recognition and renown has certainly not affected their humility - they remain humble and down to earth and were only too willing to chat to people and enjoy their company afterwards.



All in all, this concert was another outstanding success. Congrats to all involved.