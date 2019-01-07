Former nineteenth century postal sorting office comes to market in Tipperary for €350,000

A refurbished former postal sorting office has come on the market for €350,000 at Limerick Junction, Tipperary.

Victoria House, which dates back to 1895, had fallen into substantial disrepair however it has since undergone an extensive refurbishment and modernisation to become a spacious home.

This unique property is an impressive late nineteenth century building which exists largely in its early form and retains much of its original fabric including a hipped slate roof, rendered chimney stacks, clay ridge tiles and cut limestone piers at the property's entrance.

Accommodation includes a kitchen, dining room, sitting room, study, entrance hallway and utility room. The property contains four bedrooms, two of which are en suite, a family bathroom and shower room.

The large rooms have bright easy living proportions, typical of period homes, with each room placed to attract the most natural light at the time it is used. Exposed brickwork has been presented in its original state in the landing and sitting room.

The façade of this former postal sorting office is greatly enlivened by red brick detailing which enhances the symmetrical design.

An electronic gated entrance leads to the gravel drive with substantial parking at rear. There is also an extensive garden to the side and rear with a good sized storage shed.

The property is within walking distance from Tipperary town and benefits from its close proximity to Limerick Junction and central location on the N24 main Tipperary to Limerick road.

Agent: Liam O'Grady

Location: Victoria House, Barronstown, Tipperary Town, Co. Tipperary

Price: €350,000