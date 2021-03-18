Tipperary jockey Rachael Blackmore makes flying start to Cheltenham Racing Festival

Tipperary jockey Rachael Blackmore followed up her historic Champion Hurdle success aboard Honeysuckle on Tuesday with two more winners at the Cheltenham Festival on St Patrick's Day.

She again teamed up with trainer Henry de Bromhead to score on 6/4 favourite Bob Olinger in the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle. Bob Olinger races in the colors of Robcour and is owned locally by Clonmel man Brian Acheson.

Rachael had another winner when partnering Sir Gerhard to victory in the Champion Bumper for trainer Willie Mullins.

She will be hoping to finish the festival on a high today and tomorrow, and she rides A Plus Tard in the Gold Cup on Friday.

See the pictures above for some of Rachael Blackmore's most memorable moments at Cheltenham so far.