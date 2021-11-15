Gallery: Check out all the images from the county hurling finals in Tipperary at the weekend

There were four cracking hurling finals played out over the weekend.
There was some great action in the FBD Insurance county hurling finals at the weekend with the junior and intermediate titles going to Skeheenarinky and Moyne Templetuohy respectively, while Templederry won the Seamus O'Riain Cup, and of course the Dan Breen Cup Final served up a draw between Loughmore Castleiney and Thurles Sarsfields - they will do it all again on Sunday November 28 at 3:15pm in Semple Stadium.
Check out all our images from around the venues at the weekend, with thanks to our many top class photograpers.
