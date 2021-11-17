Gallery: Killea National School Tipperary celebrate Scarecrow Festival in style

It was the second annual event for the school
Killea National School recently held their second annual scarecrow festival and this year invited preschool children from the locality to join them for some crafting fun.
The children were so happy to share their skills in the warm autumn sunshine and give back to the community and a frightfully good time was had.
At the openin gof the firest walk in Garrykennedy, Cllr John Carroll, Cllr Michael O’Meara, cathaoirleach Nenagh MDC; Deputy Alan Kelly, Minister for Rural Development Heather Humphreys, Cllr Marie M
