Thurles Sarsfields launch Vol 2 of their club history

The event took place at the weekend with Padraic Maher launching the comprehensive publication penned by Liam O Donnchu
Tipperary hurling star Padraic Maher launched the Thurles Sarsfields club history Vol 2 (1960 -2019) at the weekend and said that he hoped the club would write another chapter for the book before the season is out.
Padraic and his team mates were in attendance after they had finished training ahead of next Sunday's county senior hurling final, and he was joined by guest speakers including Cllr Seamus Hanafin, Chairman of the Thurles Municipal District Council; Joe Kennedy, County Board Chairman; Joe O'Sullivan, Mid Board Chairman; John Cahill, Sarsfields Chairman; Michael Dundon, who acted as MC; and Liam O'Donnchu himself, who was lavish in his praise for all those who assisted with the publication.
See a full account of the launch in this weeks Tipperary Star.
