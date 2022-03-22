Cappawhite pulled out all the stops on St Patrick's Day

Cappawhite pulled out all the stops with a magnificent St Patrick’s Day parade.

Full of colour, pageantry, and some great marching groups, the parade had something for everyone.

The Grand Marshal of the parade was Cappa native, Dr Liam Hennessy.

Liam is an exercise physiologist, strength and conditioning coach and former international athlete, who competed in the pole vault.

He has worked in sport for over 25 years, with a number of professional athletes and teams as well as being a contributor to the academic knowledge base through published research and through his founding of distance learning institution Setanta College.

Dr Hennessy has worked with several GAA teams in nearly all codes of the game, including the Tipperary hurling team and was involved with a number of football clubs in England, Germany and Italy, including Blackburn Rovers F.C., Liverpool F.C., S.S. Lazio, and FC Bayern Munich.

Speaking at the conclusion of the parade Dr Hennessy thanked the organisers for the honour of being Gran Marshal.

“I am delighted to be here in my native village for this wonderful parade and to see and meet so many of my friends and neighbours. This is a fantastic event and shows the wonderful spirit that there is in Cappawhite and I am particularly delighted to see so many young sporting groups participating. It certainly augurs well for the future of sport in the parish,” said Dr Hennessy.

The parade was led by a piper who was immediately followed by Dr Hennessy and by St Patrick himself.

Sporting groups participating included Kilfeacle RFC, Cappawhite Ladies Football Club, Cappa Community Gym and Cappa Bord na nÓg.

There were a number of impressive floats including one in tribute to our HSE heroes, another depicting an anti-tank gun in support of Ukraine, one from Doon Men’s Shed, Vintage groups, Cappa Centra, Armshaw’s Bar, Cappawhite Tidy Towns asking for ‘An hour a week is what we Seek" and one advertising Cappa Fest, music festival and there was also an impressive display of industrial and farm machinery.

What was wonderful to see was the great efforts that people had gone to, to dress up for the occasion.

It certainly epitomised all that is good about community and great credit is due to all the organisers, helpers and participants.

At the conclusion Betty Buckley made a presentation to Dr Hennessy in appreciation of his his support.