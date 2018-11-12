Hurling legend Brendan Cummins to host Mr & Mrs event in Tipperary town

Tipperary hurling legend Brendan Cummins is making the trip to Tipperary town on Friday November 23rd to host a great night’s entertainment in the form of a Mr & Mrs event in the Great National Ballykisteen Hotel.

The Mr & Mrs event will see local couples take to the stage and compete in a range of tasks, combined with the audience votes, to see who will be crowned the winning couple. These couples will be well-known to those in Tipperary Town or the surrounding areas, and the winners will be treated to a luxurious two-night break in the Great National Hotel, Ballina, Co. Mayo.

Participating couples include: Karen and Mark O Brien, Tipperary Town; Joe and Susie Morrissey, Solohead; Johanna and Paddy Maher, Tipperary Town; Anne and Eugene O Meara, Cappawhite; Aoife O Meara Leahy and Richard Leahy, Cappawhite; Tom Julian and Mary Newman, Cashel, Siobhan and William Levingstone, Cappawhite; Eamonn and Eithne O Dwyer, Tipperary Town.

As MC on the night, Brendan Cummins will have the audience in hysterics with his questions, designed for maximum entertainment so couples beware! Audience members will also be treated to spot prizes on the night, so make sure to grab your tickets now.

Tickets cost €15 and are on sale now from Ballykisteen Hotel, Kirby’s Pharmacy Tipperary Town or through members of Tipperary Musical Society.

The show starts at 8pm, and for more information check out the Tipperary Musical Society Facebook page, call 087 7096956 or email tipperarymusicalsociety@gmail.com.

This event is being run by Tipperary Musical Society as a fundraiser for their upcoming production of Jesus Christ Superstar which will take place from 18th – 23rd February 2019.

TMS would also like to thank the Great National Ballykisteen Hotel for their continued support and for coming on board as sponsors of this event.