Five@5: The Tipperary businesses that continue to operate during lockdown

Liberty Pharmacy

Liberty Square, Thurles Townparks, Thurles, Tipperary

Liberty Pharmacy has very large range to suit all skincare types, concerns and conditions.

"We stock well known brands and brands we believe in such as Uriage, Caudalie, Neostrata, Decleor, Skingredients and many more. Check out the My Story segment to see all our ranges," the team say.

"We have the latest in all things blogger influenced and cosmetic brands. We have a large range of holistic and alternative medicines including New Vistas, Jan de Vries Essences. We have a large section of supplements, vitamins and minerals. Our staff have a great knowledge on this area and are happy to help.

"At Liberty Pharmacy, you - the customer - are the most important and we believe in providing you with the best service we can." Visit its Facebook and Instagram. Call 0504-90604. Email liberty.thurles@healthmail.ie.

Mr. Mister

Abbey St, Townparks, Cahir, Tipperary

Enjoy a personal, stress free and safe shopping experience at Mr. Mister by appointment only. Video calling available. Clothes for every occasion, generation and size.

Visit www.mrmister.ie, its Facebook and Instagram. Call 052-7443372 or 086-6056052. Email info@mr.mister.ie.

Setanta Wellness

Stadium Townspark, Thurles, Tipperary

Setanta Wellness take the elite expertise and knowledge from Setanta College lecturing faculty and apply it to enhancing health, wellness and fitness for people from all walks of life.

Visit www.setantawellness.com, its Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages. Call 086-0323288. Email wellness@setantacollege.com.

Bob Fitzgerald Hardware Ltd

30 O'Connell St, Old Bridge, Clonmel, Tipperary

Bob Fitzgerald Hardware stock an extensive range of painting and decorating products, power tools, hand tools, work wear, and household and gardening products.

Visit Bob Fitzgerald Hardware's Facebook page. Call 052-6122564. Email bfitzhardware@eircom.net.

John Lynch Solicitors

Jervis House, Parnell Street, Clonmel, Tipperary

Lynch Solicitors has been providing reliable specialist legal knowledge to clients for over 30 years, while continuing to remain dynamic and flexible to modern needs and developments.

Visit www.lynchsolicitors.ie, it Facebook and Twitter. Call 052-6124344. Email: reception@lynchsolicitors.ie.